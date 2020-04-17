disney

Disney Bedtime Hotline is back to lull your kids to sleep with a nighttime story

Families can call 1-877-7-MICKEY (1-877-764-2539) to hear pre-recorded bedtime messages from Mickey Mouse and friends.

If your kids have trouble falling asleep at night, some of Disney's most recognizable characters are here to help.

The company is bringing back its beloved "Disney Bedtime Hotline" to help bring a little magic to fans and families everywhere.

Now through April 30, families can call 1-877-7-MICKEY (1-877-764-2539) to hear one of five special messages from Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck or Goofy.

The hotline is available in the United States only and is limited to one message per call.

Families looking for more bedtime fun can also go to shopDisney.com to download free sleep activity cards and sleep progress charts.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingparentingentertainmentdisney
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DISNEY
Disney on Bway concert stream benefits artists impacted by COVID-19
Fun, entertaining things to keep your family company at home
Coronavirus response: Bob Iger named to job recovery task force
'High School Musical' cast reunites for 'Disney Singalong'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Millions of Americans find their relief money in payment purgatory
Central California coronavirus cases
One person killed in crash just outside Visalia
Breaking down new US guidelines on how to reopen economy
Coronavirus: How close was California to becoming a New York-level crisis?
2 killed in central Fresno after driver tries to flee police
21 employees at Kaweah Delta test positive for COVID-19
Show More
Fresno Chaffee Zoo mourns death of 49-year-old orangutan
Merced Co Supervisor responds to video appearing to show him dismiss social workers' safety concerns
Fresno Co. reports second highest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases
CSU suspends ACT/SAT requirement for 2021-2022 academic year
Man accidentally charged $11K for $90 grocery bill
More TOP STORIES News