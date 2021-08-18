Disney retires Fastpass, unveils paid Disney Genie+ service

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Disney is almost ready to let their new service, Disney Genie, out of its lamp.The new service coming to Disneyland and Walt Disney World in the fall is a complimentary, digital program designed to help guests plan their best day in the parks.The service will be built into the Disneyland apps and My Disney Experience and will create personalized itineraries for guests catered to their favorite attractions and characters.In addition to the free service, visitors can also purchase the Disney Genie+ service, which gives park-goers access to the Lightning Lane entrance.This add-on is replacing the paper Fastpasses at the parks (and MaxPass at Disneyland) and will cost $20 per ticket per day at Disneyland Resort and $15 per ticket per day at Walt Disney World Resort.For "highly demanded attractions" like Radiator Springs Racers at Disney California Adventure or Seven Dwarfs Mine Train at Magic Kingdom Park, Disney will offer individual attraction selections for an additional cost. Pricing will be announced at a later date.Attractions will continue to offer a traditional standby queue or a virtual queue at certain attractions like Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance.