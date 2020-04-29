disney

Star-studded 'Disney Family Singalong' returns to ABC for Mother's Day

"The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II" will air on ABC this Mother's Day, with Ryan Seacrest returning as host and all-new star-studded performances.

Who's ready for more Disney magic?

"The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II" will air on ABC this Mother's Day, with Ryan Seacrest returning as host and all-new star-studded performances.

The animated Mickey also returns to guide the on-screen lyrics, allowing families to follow along with their favorite celebrities as they sing beloved Disney melodies.



Nearly 13 million people tuned in for the first singalong, which aired April 16 and featured enchanting performances from Ariana Grande, Kristin Chenoweth, Michael Bublé, John Stamos and many more.

The reprise's celebrity lineup will be announced on a later date.

Like the previous special, "The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II" will raise awareness about Feeding America's vast network and resources for people in the country who are finding themselves in unfamiliar circumstances and facing hunger for the first time due to COVID-19. Families and vulnerable members of the community who need help can visit FeedingAmerica.org/FeedTheLove to learn more about Feeding America's COVID-19 response and how to locate local food banks for help.

Watch "The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II" Sunday, May 10, at 7|6 c on ABC.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenttelevisiondisneycoronavirusabcmusic newsfun stuff
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DISNEY
'Rise of Skywalker' to drop early on Disney+
Fun, entertaining things to keep your family company at home
Go behind the scenes of 'The Mandalorian' in new Disney+ docu-series
What to watch on Disney+ while you celebrate Earth Month
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police: Fight leads to deadly stabbing at central Fresno apartment
Central California coronavirus cases
Woman claims her mother contracted COVID-19 at frozen Mexican food company plant
Shooting investigation underway in Merced Co., police say
3.9 magnitude earthquake shakes near Bishop, USGS says
Two young girls, 6 and 10, hospitalized after ATV accident in Fresno County
Coronavirus cases aboard 2nd Navy ship still rising
Show More
Man riding bike in Fresno County hit by truck, hospitalized
Two Dycora skilled nursing facilities work to prevent spread of COVID-19
Newsom outlines four-step plan for gradual reopening of California businesses
Newsom: California schools could start early, potentially in late July
Valley doctors seeing dip in emergency room visits
More TOP STORIES News