disney

Star-studded 'Disney Family Singalong' returns to ABC for Mother's Day

"The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II" will air on ABC this Mother's Day, with Ryan Seacrest returning as host and all-new star-studded performances.

Who's ready for more Disney magic?

"The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II" will air on ABC this Mother's Day, with Ryan Seacrest returning as host and all-new star-studded performances.

The animated Mickey also returns to guide the on-screen lyrics, allowing families to follow along with their favorite celebrities as they sing beloved Disney melodies.



Nearly 13 million people tuned in for the first singalong, which aired April 16 and featured enchanting performances from Ariana Grande, Kristin Chenoweth, Michael Bublé, John Stamos and many more.

The reprise's celebrity lineup will be announced on a later date.

Like the previous special, "The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II" will raise awareness about Feeding America's vast network and resources for people in the country who are finding themselves in unfamiliar circumstances and facing hunger for the first time due to COVID-19. Families and vulnerable members of the community who need help can visit FeedingAmerica.org/FeedTheLove to learn more about Feeding America's COVID-19 response and how to locate local food banks for help.

Watch "The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II" Sunday, May 10, at 7|6 c on ABC.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenttelevisiondisneycoronavirusabcmusic newsfun stuff
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DISNEY
See who's performing in the next 'Disney Family Singalong' on ABC
All the Star Wars movies, shows to watch on Disney+ for May the Fourth
'Rise of Skywalker' to drop early on Disney+
Artist recreates 'Toy Story' scenes on roof
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
Central California coronavirus cases
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
15-year-old killed by hit-and-run driver in Porterville
Show More
Emerging coronavirus aid bill aims to help cities, Postal Service
Some business owners satisfied, others waiting to open doors after phase 1 of city of Fresno's plan
Clovis Unified to serve free meals to students every Wednesday
6 Tulare County nursing homes now reporting cases of COVID-19
138 employees at Hanford meat plant test positive for COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News