U.S. & WORLD

Disney, Legoland employees arrested in child porn sting

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. --
Florida investigators have arrested men employed by Walt Disney World and Legoland in a child pornography sting that nabbed nine other suspects and resulted in the death of another.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office said those arrested over the past week include a Disney World costume department manager, whom the park fired. The Legoland employee builds models at the park.

Officials say one suspect, 21-year-old Andres Estrada, was killed Friday when he attacked a deputy and reached for her gun. Another deputy shot him.

The other nine suspects arrested in the sting dubbed "Guardians of Innocence II" included a high school student, college students and an 84-year-old retired engineer. Another was a 69-year-old retired teacher who had an annual pass to Disney, which investigators say he often visited alone.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
Disney Worldlegolandu.s. & worldarrestFlorida
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Study: Bacon, processed meats linked to breast cancer
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Popeyes serves up 24K gold chicken wings
Toddler shreds more than $1,000 in cash
Amy Schumer among hundreds detained at Kavanaugh Pprotest
More u.s. & world
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News