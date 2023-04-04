Dwayne Johnson announced that a live-action remake of "Moana" is in the works. Johnson says he will be reprising his role as demigod Maui for the new version.

'You're welcome!' Dwayne Johnson reveals live-action version of Disney's 'Moana' is in the works

LOS ANGELES -- Dwayne Johnson made a big movie announcement Monday, and the big hint to this is "You're Welcome."

"We are so excited and happy to announce that a live-action reimagining of 'Moana' is in the works," said Johnson, who was joined by his two young daughters.

Like its animated predecessor, the film will celebrate the islands, communities and traditions of Pacific Islanders as seen through the eyes of a young woman eager to pave her own path. Moana's journey of self-discovery and reflection on the lives of her ancestors won hearts worldwide, as did her newfound friendship with an exiled demigod named Maui.

Not only is the once animated world of "Moana" coming to live-action, Johnson will be reprising his role as demigod Maui for the new version.

"We found so much inspiration for Maui in my late grandfather," said Johnson. "He would walk in, light up the room, the energy, the tattoos, the hair! ... When I bring Maui to life I'm doing it in the spirit of my grandfather."

Johnson added it is still very early in the process and there is so much more work to do before we see "Moana" back on the big screen.

Disney is the parent company of this station.