Arts & Entertainment

Coronavirus pandemic: Florida officials announce guidelines for eventual reopening of Disney World

The Orlando theme park has been temporarily closed since mid-March amid the coronavirus pandemic.
ORLANDO, Fla. -- While Disneyland and other theme parks may be months away from reopening under California Gov. Gavin Newsom's plan, officials in Florida have announced guidelines for the eventual reopening of Walt Disney World Resort, which temporarily closed in mid-March amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The first phase of the eventual reopening would include the Orlando resort operating at 50% capacity, according to the Orlando County Economic Recovery Task Force.

Temperature checks and face masks would be required for cast members.

Disney shares recipe for famous churros sold at Disneyland, Walt Disney World
EMBED More News Videos

Disney Parks across the world may be closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the company is making sure you can still enjoy one of their favorite park snacks right from the comfort of home.


Guests would be required to maintain six feet of space between one another while waiting in line for attractions.

Hand sanitizer will also be provided throughout the park.

During the second phase of the reopening, Disney World would operate at 75% capacity, according to the guidelines.

No official reopening date has been announced for Disney World or Disneyland. On March 27, Disney said those theme parks would remain closed "until further notice."

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentfloridadisneycoronavirusu.s. & worlddisney worldcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mother arrested for leaving child near Merced River after crashing car
Woman claims her mother contracted COVID-19 at frozen Mexican food company plant
Employee at Fresno Cargill facility tests positive for COVID-19, company says
Central California coronavirus cases
Police: Fight leads to deadly stabbing at central Fresno apartment
Shooting investigation underway in Merced Co., police say
3.9 magnitude earthquake shakes near Bishop, USGS says
Show More
Two young girls, 6 and 10, hospitalized after ATV accident in Fresno County
Coronavirus cases aboard 2nd Navy ship still rising
Coronavirus: Costco to require all shoppers to wear face coverings
Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan, dies
Man riding bike in Fresno County hit by truck, hospitalized
More TOP STORIES News