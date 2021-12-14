Arts & Entertainment

See who's performing in 'Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade' on ABC

'Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade' is all-new Christmas morning on ABC
EMBED <>More Videos

Walt Disney World gears up for holiday season at Magic Kingdom

ORLANDO -- "Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade" is returning this year with an all-new Christmas Day special on ABC featuring some of the biggest names in music as well as beloved Disney characters.

Derek and Julianne Hough will host the show alongside Freeform's Trevor Jackson and Sherry Cola. The special will take viewers along the famous Christmas Day Parade along Main Street U.S.A. and include performances by:

  • Derek Hough and Julianne Hough -- "Santa Claus is Comin' to Town"
  • Jimmie Allen -- "White Christmas"
  • Kristin Chenoweth -- "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas"
  • Darren Criss -- "Christmas Dance"
  • Meg Donnelly -- "Jingle Bell Rock"
  • Brett Eldredge -- "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer"
  • Norah Jones -- "Run Rudolph Run"
  • Pentatonix -- "I Saw Three Ships"
  • Gwen Stefani -- "Cheer for the Elves"


"Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade" will also include special looks at attractions in Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and Disneyland Resort in California and a sneak peek at Disney Wish, the newest Disney Cruise Line ship.

Don't miss "Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade" Christmas morning on ABC

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentholidaydisneyabcchristmasdisney worldotrc
Copyright © 2022 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Clovis Unified students head back to class amid new COVID protocols
Multi-agency operation cracks down on street racing in Fresno County
Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?
Receive a child tax credit? Look out for a letter from the IRS
Robots filling in staffing shortages at CA hotels, no tips expected
Man killed in suspected hit-and-run crash in Reedley, CHP says
Man shot by Fresno police, accused of stabbing K9 identified
Show More
End of an era: Classic BlackBerry phones will stop working Jan. 4
Jerry Dyer reflects on 1st year as Fresno mayor
Cressman's General Store selling stickers to help fund new flagpole
New proposal could change trend of customers moving to solar energy
Pedestrian hit and killed by alleged drunk driver in Tulare
More TOP STORIES News