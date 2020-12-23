pixar

Tina Fey, Angela Bassett, Phylicia Rashad lend voices to Pixar's 'Soul' on Disney+

By Janet Davies
CHICAGO -- Tina Fey, Angela Bassett and Phylicia Rashad all lend their voices to characters in the new Pixar movie "Soul," streaming on Disney+ starting on Christmas.

Jamie Foxx plays a band teacher who gets the chance of a lifetime to play the best jazz club in town. A tragic accident takes him to where new souls get their personalities. Determined to return to his new life, he teams up with a precocious, difficult soul named 22, voiced by Fey.

RELATED: Jamie Foxx opens up about role in 'Soul' as Pixar's first Black lead

"I thought about the fact that 22, all her behavior comes from the fact that she's kind of scared to live, or to get hurt, or to mess up, and I think that's really a really common and believable human trait," Fey reflected. "And so I think that she's just lashing out in a way that I remember doing."

The teacher's mother is voiced by Rashad. "Soul" is the actress's first animated character.

"It was fun, and I didn't feel it was quite so different from things I do normally except that you couldn't see me, so I had to embody everything and just put it in the voice," she said.

Bassett is tapped to give voice to a jazz star.

"I think of some of the wonderful female jazz performers that I've had the opportunity to just sit in small clubs and see their brilliance, and that was Betty Carter and Dorothy Donegan, and they were absolutely amazing," she said. "And super nice people to get an opportunity to meet."

ABC7 Chicago asked them what word they would use to describe the movie that's not the title word.

"Wondrous," Bassett said.

"Deep," said Rashad.

"Human," answered Fey.

"Soul" begins streaming on Disney+ on Christmas Day.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcelebritymoviesmoviepixaractordisneydisney+ streaming service
Copyright © 2021 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
PIXAR
Meet the NYC music teacher who inspired Disney-Pixar's 'Soul'
'Soul' co-director shares inspiring message behind film
'Soul' both a celebration of Black culture, reflection on life's meaning
Everything to know about 'Soul' on Disney+
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
14-year-old Clovis girl makes history by becoming Eagle Scout
Vice President Mike Pence visits Naval Air Station Lemoore
Second Lady Karen Pence speaks with military spouses at NAS Lemoore
70-year-old man killed in crash in Fresno County, police say
36-year-old man arrested after standoff with Madera County deputies
Potential planned power shutoffs could impact Valley residents on Monday
City of Fresno launches new initiative to keep streets clean
Show More
Woman's home shot at in northwest Fresno, police say
Mariposa Co. Sheriff's Office warning community of phone scam
Walmart in Visalia to close for the weekend for cleaning and sanitizing
Homeless woman shot in chest in Downtown Fresno, police say
Having trouble registering for COVID-19 vaccine? Fresno County to set up 1-800 number
More TOP STORIES News