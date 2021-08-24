Society

Disney Store location at Fashion Fair Mall set to close

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Disney store location at the Fashion Fair mall is closing.

According to the shop-Disney website, the Fresno location will close its doors on or before September 15th.

The Modesto location will also be closing next month.

The announcement comes after Disney announced a partnership with Target to include a larger footprint of merchandise in select stores.

There's no word yet on if any local Target stores will be getting the larger displays.

The Disney store at Fashion Fair underwent a major makeover six years ago to expand its space in the mall.
