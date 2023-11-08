Disney Ultimate Toy Drive delivers joy to kids in need this holiday season

The Walt Disney Company launched the Disney Ultimate Toy Drive supporting the Marine Toys for Tots program to help kids in need this holiday season.

Disney's relationship with Toys for Tots dates back to 1947, when Walt and his team of animators designed the Toys for Tots logo.

The Walt Disney Company on Tuesday launched its annual Disney Ultimate Toy Drive supporting the Marine Toys for Tots program to help deliver toys to children in need this holiday season.

The campaign kicked off on "Good Morning America," where special guest Taylor Price, a 29-year-old mother and foster parent, shared her remarkable story of becoming a coordinator for Toys for Tots in Texas after experiencing homelessness as a child and receiving toys from Toys for Tots, showing first-hand the impact of this remarkable organization.

This undated image shows toys donated for Disney's Ultimate Toy Drive. The Walt Disney Company

Now with children of her own, Price is looking forward to making a difference in the lives of children suffering from difficult circumstances who would never experience the magic of Christmas without the work of Toys for Tots and Disney.

To thank Price for her dedication and hard work, Disney Ultimate Toy Drive helped Price kick off her local campaign with a donation of shopDisney toys and surprised her on-air with tickets to see "Aladdin" on Broadway with her family.

Disney's relationship with Toys for Tots dates back to 1947, when Walt Disney and his team of animators designed the Toys for Tots logo that is still used today. Since then, The Walt Disney Company has continued to strengthen this relationship, engaging volunteers and providing charitable support to help Toys for Tots deliver toys to children in need nationwide.

Since its founding, Toys for Tots Marines and volunteers have distributed 652 million toys to over 291 million children. Last year the organization set a record of distributing more than 24 million toys to nearly 10 million children, thanks in part to the collaboration with the Disney Ultimate Toy Drive.

"For over 75 years, Disney has been proud to work with Toys for Tots to help deliver joy to children in need," said Lisa Haines, senior vice president, Corporate Social Responsibility, The Walt Disney Company. "From VoluntEARS opportunities to integrations into shows across our networks, our employees and cast members in every part of the company love supporting Toys for Tots and giving back at this special time of year in ways that only Disney can."

This undated image shows members of the Marine Corps with donated gifts for Disney's Ultimate Toy Drive. The Walt Disney Company

"It's amazing how this relationship started with a logo and has now transformed into an annual nationwide campaign supporting children in need," said Lieutenant General Laster, President & CEO of the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation. "Toys for Tots is grateful to have the continued support of Disney to help bring their stories to children for the holidays and deliver joy during this season of giving."

Fans and families can participate in the Disney Ultimate Toy Drive by donating a toy online at shopDisney.com now through December 24, 2023, or by donating a new, unwrapped toy in person at a U.S. Disney store location, Downtown Disney District at Disneyland Resort, or in select locations at Disney Springs at Walt Disney World Resort*, now through December 15, 2023.

Disney is the parent company of this station.