Disneyland renames Snow White ride, provides first look at remodel

The attraction now brings to life Snow White's "happily ever after" using state-of-the-art audio and visual technology.
By Brittany Cloobeck
ANAHEIM, Calif. -- In honor of the 83rd anniversary of "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs," Disneyland has released a sneak peek of its reimagined attraction inspired by the beloved fairytale.

The Snow White ride, which is now named Snow White's Enchanted Wish, has been updated to bring the princess' "happily ever after" to life.

The attraction will use "state-of-the-art audio and visual technology" and feature "new music, LED black lighting, laser projections and a new animation system," according to Disney Parks Blog.

In the new adventure, guests can "whistle while they work" at the mine with the Seven Dwarfs as sparkling jewels surround the ride vehicle and watch Snow White dance and twirl in the cottage.



Disneyland has been closed since March due to the coronavirus pandemic and a reopening date has not been announced.

