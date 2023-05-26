Disneyland Resort shares new details, sneak peek of its Pixar-themed hotel

We're getting a new look at the transformation underway at Disney's Paradise Pier Hotel as it's set to become Pixar Place Hotel, the first fully Pixar-themed hotel in the nation.

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Changes are coming to Disneyland Resort as Disney's Paradise Pier Hotel is set to transform into the Pixar Place Hotel, park officials announced Thursday.

Upon its completion, Pixar Place Hotel will be the first fully Pixar-themed hotel in the nation.

Officials shared new details and artist concept renderings of the reimagined hotel, while revealing the transformation is expected to finish sometime this winter.

This 15-story high-rise hotel that overlooks Disney California Adventure remains open while the changes take place.

Officials say the lobby will begin to blend Pixar imagery with the hotel's contemporary setting. Plus, guests will be greeted by the Pixar Lamp balancing atop its ball.

Later this summer, overnight guests can visit an all-new water play area inspired by "Finding Nemo," according to the Disney Parks blog. The area will include a 186-foot-long waterslide.

More new features are planned for the hotel, including a family play court with activities inspired by Pixar's short films.

In the fall, Southern California-based Great Maple will open a new restaurant on the ground floor.

Further details on the transformation can be found on the Disney Parks blog.

