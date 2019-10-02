Disturbing doorbell camera video shows SoCal woman being assaulted by estranged boyfriend

By and ABC7.com staff
ARCADIA, Calif. -- Disturbing video captured by a doorbell cam in Arcadia shows a woman trying to get help at someone's front door when a man suddenly runs up behind her.

Arcadia detectives said that woman was trying to escape her estranged boyfriend, 27-year-old Robert Michael Mendez, who has since been arrested.

Investigators said the woman ran up to the door of a house near Santa Anita Avenue and Camino Real, seeking help. The doorbell camera footage captured Sunday night around 11:40 p.m. shows the suspect grab the woman by the hair and drag her away.

Investigators said he then forced the woman down the block to his home on Santa Anita Avenue and held her there against her will.

Police said someone sent them a link to the video Monday. That led them to start knocking on doors in the neighborhood.

Officers arrested Mendez without incident. He's facing charges of kidnapping and attempted murder and is being held on $1 million bail.

The woman was taken to the hospital with serious injuries but is in stable condition.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arcadialos angeles countyassaultabuse
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Thousands expected to say final farewell to Deputy Dhaliwal today
Bogus swatting call to police leads to chaotic scene outside two Fresno County homes
Community holds vigil for Texas deputy with ties to the Valley
Trial begins for woman accused of killing Exeter police officer
$4 million grant aims to educate local students about vaping dangers
Final inspections underway as Big Fresno Fair prepares for 136th year
Two found guilty of helping man accused of killing Newman police officer try to escape to Mexico
Show More
High school folklorico class helping students in more ways than one
Lemoore to move forward with licensing first pot dispensary
Iceberg larger than Los Angeles breaks off Antarctic shelf
FFA and 4-H students keep up on school at the Big Fresno Fair
Teen given birth control implant at school without parent's permission
More TOP STORIES News