FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Merced County dive teams recovered the body of a man who jumped from a pier into Lake Yosemite near UC Merced Sunday evening.Deputies said the 56-year-old man did not resurface from the water, and family members immediately called 911. His name has not been released.The water is approximately 12 feet deep near the pier, officials said.