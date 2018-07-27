DIY: How to make a pet carrier in case of emergency

EMBED </>More Videos

In times of emergency, sometimes you have to think outside the box. Be prepared for your entire family, including four-legged family members. (KGO)

SAN FRANCISCO --
In times of emergency, sometimes you have to think outside the box. Be prepared for your entire family, including four-legged family members.

There are several things sitting in your home that you can use to transport your pet safely.

Here are few DIY ideas from one of your Bay Area neighbors to get you started. Feel free to share your ideas and keep the tips coming! Lets help each other out Where You Live.

Thanks to Wendee Mars-Spivack for the great ideas!

Get the latest on the Carr Fire here and the latest on wildfires across California here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
petanimals in perilpet rescueanimal newsdogsevacuationcatswildfiredisaster
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News