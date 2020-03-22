Coronavirus: Valley radio DJ stranded in Honduras finally coming home

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Soft Rock 98.9 DJ Teri Ann Schlesser described the moments she discovered the Honduran borders closed to prevent the spread of COVID-19."We looked at each other like wait, what? And it took a minute to process."The Central Valley native was vacationing on a small island near the mainland."It was really hectic and we were up until probably 2 o'clock in the morning just trying to figure stuff out."After several hours on the phone, they were finally able to book a flight out, but the local government had different plans.They stopped all inbound travel to protect their local population.Nothing was certain, and fear of the unknown started to sink in."It was pretty hectic for the first few days and then it was stressful, because hour by hour word would change," said Schlesser.It wasn't until Saturday, after days of being in the dark, there was finally an end in sight.The government would allow planes in to return visitors back home.Schlesser will be on the first flight back on Monday, just two days after her original return date."We are all going to be coming back home soon and we are all very, very excited."Once she returns she and her husband must self-quarantine for 14 days.Schlesser says she's not worried, she's in good health and feels great.