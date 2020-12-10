DMV

California DMV suspends behind-the-wheel driving tests for second time this year

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Department of Motor Vehicles is putting a hold on behind-the-wheel driving tests as the state grapples with another spike in COVID-19 cases.

The temporary suspension of the tests will last at least two weeks and begins on December 14, according to the department.

In a release, the DMV said the current COVID-19 surge presents too big a risk for a test that requires two people to share a small space inside a vehicle.

Any tests that were scheduled for the next two weeks will be canceled and will be automatically rescheduled by the DMV at a later date. The suspension applies to commercial and noncommercial tests but not to motorcycle drive tests.

This is the second suspension of driving tests by the department after a temporary shutdown earlier this year. Tests resumed in June with safety protocols in place.

DMV offices are remaining open, but the department continues to encourage the public to go online and try to take care of their needs there first.
