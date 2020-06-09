DMV

DMV will reopen all of its field offices on Thursday, officials say

Social distancing protocols and face masks will be required inside the offices.

FILE - The DMV field offices in Clovis, Visalia and the Fresno office on Blackstone have reopened to assist customers with in-person appointments.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- After months of being closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the California Department of Motor Vehicles will open all 169 of its field offices on Thursday, June 11, officials announced.

DMV officials say they still encourage people to use the department's online services and other non-contact methods to process transactions, especially those who wish to renew their license or registration.

But not all services will return at the DMV offices once they open, like behind-the-wheel driving tests.

The department will offer limited services such as:

  • Paying registration for a vehicle impounded because of registration-related issues
  • Reinstating a suspended or revoked driver license
  • Applying for a reduced-fee or no-fee identification card
  • Processing commercial driver license transactions
  • Applying for a disabled person parking placards
  • Adding an ambulance certificate or firefighter endorsement to a driver license
  • Verifying a transit training document to drive a transit bus
  • Processing DMV Express customers for REAL ID transactions, if time and space allow
  • Vehicle verifications


    • Social distancing protocols and face masks will be required inside the offices.
