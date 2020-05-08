DMV

Driver license permit expiration dates extended by DMV

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Drivers who have driver license permits or commercial learner's permits from the DMV won't have to worry about their permits expiring soon.

The California Department of Motor Vehicles is making the change for people who can't get their licenses while behind-the-wheel driving is suspended due to COVID-19.

The California DMV says that driver license permits expiring between March and June 30 will be extended six months, or to a date 24 months from the date of application, whichever is sooner.

Commercial learner's permits that are expiring between March and June are now valid through June 30.

Drivers won't have to do anything to get the extension, according to the DMV. They say they've let law enforcement know that drivers may continue driving with expired permits.

The move is the latest change made by the DMV during the COVID-19 pandemic, including the temporary closing of field offices and extending driver licenses that were set to expire between March and May.
