Reopening California

DMV to resume behind-the-wheel driver's tests on Friday

California's Department of Motor Vehicles has announced that behind-the-wheel driver's tests will resume this Friday.

Canceled appointments will be rescheduled automatically and new appointments will be available later this summer.

The DMV believes it will take several weeks to clear the backlog of tests for first-time driver license holders and commercial license applicants.

As for health and safety, all those taking the behind-the-wheel test must wear a mask and undergo screening questions.

Temperature checks will soon also be added.

Two windows will need to be rolled down and test routes will be shortened.
