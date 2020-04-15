Coronavirus

Coronavirus: DMV extends driver's licenses expiring through May

The California Department of Motor Vehicles extended the deadline for driver's licenses set to expire during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Licenses for those under 70 years old that expire between March and May are now valid through May 31.

RELATED: Coronavirus: DMV closing all field offices starting Friday, moving some services online

The extensions require no action by drivers. You will not receive a new license or an extension card automatically in the mail but can request one by filling out this form.

The department said drivers 70 and older will automatically receive a temporary paper extension that is valid for 120 days.

All commercial driver licenses are now valid through the end of June.

RELATED: Coronavirus California: Updates on response to COVID-19 pandemic

Californians with a suspended license are not eligible.

The DMV is still processing online renewals and encourages drivers who are eligible to renew their license online.

For more news coverage on the coronavirus and COVID-19 go to ABC30.com/coronavirus
