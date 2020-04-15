Coronavirus: DMV extends driver's licenses expiring through May

The California Department of Motor Vehicles extended the deadline for driver's licenses set to expire during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Licenses for those under 70 years old that expire between March and May are now valid through May 31.
The extensions require no action by drivers. You will not receive a new license or an extension card automatically in the mail but can request one by filling out this form.
The department said drivers 70 and older will automatically receive a temporary paper extension that is valid for 120 days.
All commercial driver licenses are now valid through the end of June.
Californians with a suspended license are not eligible.
The DMV is still processing online renewals and encourages drivers who are eligible to renew their license online.
