Reopening California: DMV to reopen select field offices tomorrow

The DMV is encouraging customers to use online services, its expanded virtual services and other service channels to complete transactions, including driver license and vehicle registration renewals.
Beginning Friday, the following 25 field offices will open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. with the exception of opening at 9 a.m. Wednesday:
- Arleta
- Bakersfield
- Carmichael
- Concord
- Fontana
- Fresno
- Fullerton
- Glendale
- Inglewood
- Lancaster
- Los Angeles
- Modesto
- Montebello
- Oakland Claremont
- Palm Desert
- Redding
- Salinas
- San Diego Normal
- San Francisco
- San Jose DLPC
- San Marcos
- Santa Ana
- Santa Rosa
- Stockton
- Yuba City