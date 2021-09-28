California DMV warns of scammers contacting customers over text

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- If you received a text from the California DMV and did not request it, do not respond.The department wants customers to know those texts are a scam.Officials at the DMV say they will never ask for personal information related to driver's license numbers, social security numbers, or other financial information through text, unsolicited phone calls, or email.The agency says it has heard from multiple people who have received text messages directing them to an unfamiliar link.If a link does not direct customers to the main DMV website at dmv.ca.gov, it is not from the DMV.The agency says while it does offer secure online services and sends text messages for some services, it never asks for personal information outside of a secure DMV account that has been accessed by the customer first, such as an appointment reminder or cancellation notice.