DNA leads to arrest of sexual predator who terrorized Visalia women 20 years ago

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- In early January of 2002, Action News reported on a sexual battery case that happened at a bus stop on Murray Avenue in Visalia.

Police said a man wearing a hooded jacket took out a gun and told a woman he'd kill her if she ran.

He then fondled her breasts and walked away.

"We feel that possibly this is associated with another sexual battery that occurred earlier this year of a 16-year-old student on her way to school," said Visalia Police's Glen Newsom at the time.

Visalia Police investigators later determined the earlier case was related.

They also believed the cases were connected to two other sexual assaults in 1999.

The 18-year-old victims in both of those cases described a white suspect who used a gun to threaten them and a piece of clothing to conceal his face during the assault.

"This is a case that generated a good deal of attention during the time," said Visalia Police Chief Jason Salazar. "Obviously it struck fear in the heart of women who were walking in areas of Visalia. And at one time there was a $50,000 reward that was out for information leading to the suspect's arrest."

After the first assault in 1999, Visalia Police Chief Jason Salazar says investigators collected a key piece of evidence from the scene - DNA.

They submitted the sample to the Department of Justice Lab in Fresno, whose workers developed a DNA profile.

The profile was run through DNA databases for years with no hits.

But within the last year, investigators were able to identify Nickey Stane as a suspect through the use of traditional investigative techniques and the help of technological advancements in the field of forensic DNA.

They were the same advancements that led authorities to the Golden State Killer last year.

RELATED: Meet the Tulare County prosecutors assigned to the Golden State Killer trial

"The answer was and will always be in the DNA," said Tulare County District Attorney Tim Ward. "Using the best practices developed by the Sacramento County District Attorney's Office, the investigative team utilized that genetic genealogy practice to bring us here today. In this case, make no mistake, it is clear that genetic genealogy was the best, most effective investigative lead we had in over 20 years."

Visalia Police believe Stane, 52, is responsible for at least three other assaults or attempted assaults in the early 2000's, but he has not been charged for those incidents.

He faces more than 70 years to life in prison if convicted of the eight felony charges.

"This suspect Nickey Stane, committed horrific crimes on his female victims in this community and today he is in custody for those crimes," Salazar said.
