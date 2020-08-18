Republicans, including former Gov. Kasich, join DNC, speak out against Trump

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=6375181" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Former NJ Gov. Christine Whitman, a Republican, speaks at the 2020 Democratic National Convention on Monday, Aug. 17.

Several Republicans spoke at the Democratic National Convention Monday night to speak out against President Donald Trump in a show of bipartisanship rarely seen in party conventions.Republican John Kasich says it's time to "take off our partisan hats and put our nation first."The former Ohio governor ran for president four years ago but lost the GOP nomination to Donald Trump.Kasich told Republicans and independents wary of supporting a Democrat not to worry that Joe Biden would take a "sharp left and leave them behind" because Biden is a reasonable person who can't be pushed around. He admitted there are places where the two disagree."But that's OK, because that's America," he said.He crafted the election as a crossroads for the nation, saying the last four years have led to dysfunction and increasing vitriol between Americans.Kasich was followed by a series of former GOP voters who said they will support the Biden-Harris ticket in 2020.Former New Jersey Gov. Christine Todd Whitman and former Rep Susan Molinari, R-NY, and business executive Meg Whitman were also high-profile Republicans who backed Biden Monday."This isn't about a Republican or Democrat. It's about a person, a person decent enough, stable enough, strong enough to get our economy back on track ... Donald Trump isn't that person. Joe Biden is," Whitman said.