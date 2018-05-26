Doctor faces multiple malpractice lawsuits for singing and dancing during surgeries

An Atlanta based plastic surgeon is now facing multiple malpractice lawsuits for negligence after she was caught on camera dancing and singing while performing surgery.

One of the lawsuits comes from a family that claims the doctor left their mother brain damaged, CNN said.

As she cuts into human flesh, dermatologist Dr. Windell Boutte sings and dances for the camera.

More than 20 of these videos have been posted to Boutte's YouTube channel for promotional purposes.

Attorney Susan Witt says one of her clients suffered permanent brain damage due to Dr. Boutte negligence, which eventually had her staff calling 9-1-1.

Right now, Dr. Boutte is still allowed to perform operations.

The chairman of the Georgia medical board says they are aware of the lawsuits and do not want to rush to judgement.
