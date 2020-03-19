health watch

Health Watch: Goggles that help reduce eye swelling

By
Marsha Hoke had her lower eyelids lifted by Doctor William Mack, one of the first surgeons in the country to test the lid-lift goggles.

She used the goggles after surgery, which apply light compression around the eyes.

"By applying pressure, it's helping with the leakage from the capillaries after surgery, which in turn will decrease the bruising and swelling," Dr. Mack said.

Patients wear the goggles for three days, for 80 percent of the day and all night. Early testing showed a three-to-five-fold reduction in swelling and bruising, compared to using ice.

"One week after, he did a double-take and he goes, 'you look like you're a month out!'", Hoke said.

Doctor Mack says another benefit, especially for male patients, is improved compliance.

"It sounds nice to tell your patients to do ice for the first couple of days," Dr. Mack said. "A lot of times, patients won't follow directions."

One update after initial testing: eyehole cutouts that can be removed during the day so patients don't always have to be in the dark.

What's most important is the results, especially when patients can heal faster and need less downtime at home.

The doctor says an added benefit of wearing the goggles at night is protection to the eyelids if a patient tries to roll over onto their face.

The goggles are now available to surgeons nationwide.
