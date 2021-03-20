Health & Fitness

Doctor reunited with family after living in an RV for last year to keep COVID-19 away

ST. LOUIS -- Last March, one BJC doctor on the front lines made the decision to distance herself from her family so she didn't bring COVID-19 home.

"I had the same concerns every health care provider had which was one, am I gonna infect myself? But more importantly, am I going to infect my family?" Tiffany Osborn said.

BJC Doctor Tiffany Osborn has taken an extreme measure to protect her family from the coronavirus, she bought a camper to live in to keep herself isolated.

Osborn is an ER and ICU physician who has lived inside her RV for the last year. She said it was a decision she and her family made in order to stop the disease from coming inside their home.

Osborn said she would work three weeks straight with no days off so that she could isolate for a few days, get tested, and see her family for just a couple of days before she headed back into the hospital.

Now, after an entire year, she's finally fully reunited with her family. "It took a little while to transition, but once I got back in, it was fantastic," Osborn said. "I mean, it's been wonderful having the opportunity to really experience being together again on a consistent basis."

Osborne said getting to be with her family again wouldn't have been possible without the COVID-19 vaccine. She said the only way for us to get back to normal - is to get those shots.
