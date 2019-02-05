LOS ANGELES --A lifelong Dodger fan died four days after being struck by a batted ball in 2018, according to a Los Angeles County coroner's report.
Linda Goldbloom, a mother of three and grandmother of seven, attended the Aug. 25 game last season against the San Diego Padres. The 79-year-old was also celebrating her birthday and 59th wedding anniversary with her husband, Erwin.
According to ESPN's Outside The Lines, Goldbloom was sitting on the first-base side of home plate, in the loge level, third row. During the game, the 93-mph foul ball went over the protective netting and struck her in the head. She was rushed to the hospital.
It was unclear who was batting when Goldbloom was hit.
The coroner's report stated Goldbloom died on Aug. 29, 2018 and that her death was caused by acute intracranial hemorrhage and history of blunt force trauma.
Eyewitness News contacted the Dodgers Monday and they provided a statement.
"Mr. and Mrs. Goldbloom were great Dodgers fans who regularly attended games. We were deeply saddened by this tragic accident and the passing of Mrs. Goldbloom. The matter has been resolved between the Dodgers and the Goldbloom family. We cannot comment further on this matter," it said.
The Goldbloom family wouldn't comment to Outside The Lines if any agreement with the Dodgers or possible legal action was taken.
The only other time this has happened at Dodger Stadium was in 1970. A 14-year-old boy was struck in the head by a foul ball and later died.