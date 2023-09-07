Dos Palos dog burned in fire goes home after weeks-long hospital stay

A dog and her owner were reunited Wednesday after severe burns from a deadly house fire sent the beloved pet to Merced Animal Hospital for six weeks.

Wagging her tail, Valentine was reunited with her owner, Ronnie Stallworth.

Veterinarian Adam Lauppe said even though Valentine was able to go home on Wednesday, there were some major challenges along the way.

"She had some wounds. It's clear she had some burns, but just the extent of them as they progressed. It was more than I originally expected," said Lauppe.

Valentine was burned in a house fire on the morning of July 25.

One of her owners, Kathy Ryan, did not survive, but Valentine and Stallworth were able to escape.

Merced Veterinarian Lauppe said 30% of Valentine's body was burned.

The burns were so bad that the video and pictures were too graphic to show.

Unsure of what to do after losing everything in the fire, Stallworth called New Beginnings for Merced County Animals for help.

"We really wanted to help him cause it was all he had left. You know he has nothing left. He lost his partner of 19 years, his home, everything in his home, his musical equipment," said Sharon Lohman of New Beginnings for Merced County Animals.

New Beginnings President Sharon Lohman set up a donation page to help with Valentine's hospital stay, raising several thousand dollars.

"The General public would want to help and want to reunite Valentine with her owner, Ronnie," said Lohman.

Stallworth said he is forever grateful to the strangers who took the time to listen to his story and donate.

"Just to have this happen, you know, something I won't forget for a long time, you know," said Stallworth.

Although Valentine has recovered, she will still need to see Dr. Lauppe over the next few weeks. If you would like to help Valentine, click here.

