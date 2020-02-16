animal rescue

Central Valley couple cancels Valentine's Day plans to help rescue dog

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Valentine's Day for one Central Valley couple was filled with puppy love after they canceled their dinner plans to help one little guy get out of a hole.

Jason and Carly Ankney tell Action News they were on their way to eat last night when his wife saw on Facebook that a dog was stuck and needed help.

They decided to go straight to the location, which was at Marks and Whitesbridge Avenues near Hwy 180. That is where the found the dog stuck inside a squirrel hole

After about an hour of work, the couple along with a few other people were able to rescue the puppy who had scratches on her face, stomach, and arm. They also named her "Valentine."

Right now, she is with Paw Squad 559, a local organization in Clovis.

Workers there are getting Valentine ready for adoption.

