dogs

Adorable Golden Retriever breaks world record fitting 6 tennis balls in mouth

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A cute Golden Retriever from New York just broke a world record, fitting six tennis balls in his mouth.

Finley is a six-year-old Golden Retriever and his human parents say he has an affinity for tennis balls, and a special talent when it comes to carrying them around.

With no help from his human family, Finley can carry up to six tennis balls in his mouth at one time.

The current Guinness World Record is five. His owner says the first three or four balls are quick, and he picks those up with ease.

But for the fifth and sixth balls, he'll use his paws to keep them in place when he pops them in his mouth.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societydogsanimaldog
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DOGS
NJ dog rescue continues life-saving mission through virtual events
Puppies helping Hanford Fire Department with mental health
How to combat post-quarantine separation anxiety in dogs
Family reunited with dog 54 days after deadly tornadoes
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Second employee at Fresno's Amazon center tests positive for COVID-19
Central California coronavirus cases
Why Tulare County is seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases
Sanger opens free COVID-19 testing site
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
UCSF doctor fights for the lives of COVID-19 patients
How Valley businesses are evolving to cope with COVID-19
Show More
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
Fresno fitness studio Spyn Cycle shutting down
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
More TOP STORIES News