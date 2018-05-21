FRESNO

Dog drowns after SUV crashes into ponding basin in Central Fresno

Firefighters attempted a daring water rescue working to pull a dog out of a submerged car in Central Fresno. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Firefighters attempted a daring water rescue working to pull a dog out of a submerged car in Central Fresno.

Firefighters got a call about a car into a canal in the area of Weber and Valentine Avenues just before 10 Monday morning. They said for an unknown reason, a pregnant woman drove through a fence and into the Ponding Basin.


The driver was able to get herself to shore, however, her dog was still in the car. A dive team went in to try and save the dog, but unfortunately, the dog died.
