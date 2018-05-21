Dog drowns after SUV crashes into ponding basin in Central Fresno

UPDATE: Fresno USAR #waterrescue Team preparing for entry into ponding basin with a full size SUV submerged with dog inside. #dogrescue pic.twitter.com/v3oZkE6nj3 — Fresno Fire PIO (@FresnoFire) May 21, 2018

Firefighters attempted a daring water rescue working to pull a dog out of a submerged car in Central Fresno.Firefighters got a call about a car into a canal in the area of Weber and Valentine Avenues just before 10 Monday morning. They said for an unknown reason, a pregnant woman drove through a fence and into the Ponding Basin.The driver was able to get herself to shore, however, her dog was still in the car. A dive team went in to try and save the dog, but unfortunately, the dog died.