Pets & Animals

Video: Dog joins gym workout, does handstands, burpees

SAN JOSE, CA -- A dog in California is putting us all to shame.

Tesla, a miniature Australian Shepherd, is getting a lot of attention online after her mom, Timea Kosztin, shared a video of Tesla working out.

The precious puppers joined Kosztin during a gym session in San Jose, California on Jan. 9. Once in the gym, Tesla joined right in on the exercises.



In addition to getting up and down with some burpees, Tesla even showed off her skills and core strength by doing some handstands up against the wall.



Kosztin said Tesla's other hobbies include learning new tricks and munching on dog treats.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalscaliforniaexercisegympetdog
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Second employee at Fresno's Amazon center tests positive for COVID-19
Central California coronavirus cases
Why Tulare County is seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases
Sanger opens free COVID-19 testing site
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
UCSF doctor fights for the lives of COVID-19 patients
How Valley businesses are evolving to cope with COVID-19
Show More
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
Fresno fitness studio Spyn Cycle shutting down
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
More TOP STORIES News