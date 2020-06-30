pets

Dog reunited with South Valley family months after owner was killed in crash

A South Valley family was reunited with their lost pet that went missing after a horrible car crash last year.
Smash went missing last October after his owner was killed in a crash between Visalia and Tulare. He survived the accident but was nowhere to be found when first responders got to the crash site.

But Friday afternoon, someone found Smash and turned him into Tulare Animal Services. Officials ran his microchip and found his family, who had been searching for him for months.

It's safe to say Smash looked happy to be back with his family.
