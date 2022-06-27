Pets & Animals

Tips to keep your dogs safe during Valley triple-digit heat

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- In the triple-digit heat, it's important to make sure you and your family are safe.

That includes your pets.

Fresno Bully Rescue says it's important to plan ahead for your dog during the extreme heat.

Walks should be limited to the morning because the pavement can heat up quickly and burn your dog's paws.

"The best thing you can do at home is if you don't have time to exercise them that day and you don't have time in the morning, then just don't," says Beck Holly with Fresno Bully Rescue. "Give them some brain games, do something like some training. Do something like that to get them stimulated."

Holly also says if your dog has to be outside in the hot weather, it's important to make sure they have plenty of fresh, cool water and shade.

She says a fan or a mister for your pet is also helpful.

You can also buy a small baby pool and fill it up halfway. That allows a dog to climb in and cool off.
