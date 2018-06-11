CALIFORNIA

Dog saves Stockton family from fire

A family from Stockton said their dog helped save them from a fire. (KFSN)

STOCKTON, Calif. (KFSN) --
A family from Stockton said their dog helped save them from a fire.

The Chai family said their bond with their dog formed right from the start when their dog Sasha was born. Now at eight-months-old, that bond is even stronger after the family pup became the family hero.

Sunday night, Sasha was in the backyard when her owner, Latana, noticed she started behaving strangely. That's because an inferno was spreading from the neighbor's home to hers.

"If she wasn't barking, or really going at the door like that, I probably wouldn't have known anything."

The family credits those early warning barks with helping to get them to safety.
