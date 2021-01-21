dogs

Devoted dog chases ambulance, spends days outside hospital waiting for sick owner

ISTANBUL, Turkey -- A devoted dog has spent days waiting outside a hospital in northern Turkey where her sick owner was receiving treatment.

The pet, Boncuk (Bon-DJUK), which means bead, followed the ambulance that transported her owner, Cemal Senturk, to hospital in the Black Sea city of Trabzon on Jan. 14. She then made daily visits to the facility, private news agency DHA reported on Wednesday.

Senturk's daughter, Aynur Egeli, said she would take Boncuk home but the dog would repeatedly run off and return to the hospital.

Hospital security guard Muhammet Akdeniz told DHA: "She comes every day around 9 a.m. and waits until nightfall. She doesn't go in."

"When the door opens she pokes her head inside," he said.

On Wednesday, Boncuk was finally reunited with Senturk when he was pushed outside in a wheelchair for a brief meeting with his dog.

"She's very used to me. And I miss her, too, constantly," he told DHA.

Senturk was discharged from the hospital later on Wednesday and returned home with Boncuk.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsdogshospitalu.s. & worldturkey
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
DOGS
Future first dog Major Biden gets virtual 'indoguration'
22 puppies rescued from Valley home will go up for adoption
FDA expanding dry food recall after 70+ pets have died
Court rescheduled for white woman who called cops on Black birdwatcher
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno police officer possibly exposed to fentanyl while responding to crash
COVID-19 vaccine appointments canceled in Madera County due to shortage in doses
Southwest Airlines to begin flights from Fresno in April
LIVE: Biden delivers remarks on COVID response, signs executive orders
California says it's safe to resume Moderna vaccine
1 year ago today: 1st confirmed COVID-19 case in US
Woman killed after SUV crashes into canal in Kings Co.
Show More
Fresno receives $15.8M to help residents with rent, utility payments
Biden pushes to reopen schools within 100 days
Fresno DACA recipient says she feels hope after Joe Biden's inauguration
Man wanted by parole officer shot and killed by Fresno police officer
Valley congressmen attend President Joe Biden's inauguration
More TOP STORIES News