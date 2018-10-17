DOJ offers $10M reward for El Mencho, head of new Mexican cartel taking over illegal drug trade

EMBED </>More Videos

The Department of Justice announced a $10 million reward for El Mencho, the head of a new cartel that's taking over the drug trade in Mexico and around the world. (KABC)

By
LOS ANGELES --
He is called El Mencho and he is the head of the New Generation Cartel of Jalisco, and officials say it has taken over for the Sinaloa cartel.

On Tuesday, Attorney General Jeff Sessions put a price on El Mencho - a $10 million reward. Sessions also announced indictments on 45 people.

"We believe that they traffic at least 5 tons of cocaine and 5 tons of methamphetamine into the United States every month," Sessions said.

Federal agents said the cartel is now one of the most dangerous criminal organizations in the world and its U.S. base is in Southern California. In one drug bust in Hollywood, agents found 50 kilos of cocaine and $2.5 million in cash.

Officials said the cartel has 5,000 members and controls 23 Mexican states. The cartel has also expanded to Europe, Asia and Australia.

"His gang will basically take over an entire city. He'll take kids and make them work for him by force. He will tell the mothers and fathers if they don't work, they die," said Daniel Comeaux, with the Drug Enforcement Agency in L.A.

The case is being prosecuted by the Department of Justice in Washington, but the Los Angeles office and the DEA are on the front line of the fight.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
carteldrugsillegal drugscocainedepartment of justicejeff sessionsu.s. & worldLos AngelesHollywoodLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Fresno-based fighter pilot killed in Ukraine identified
Man caught skinny dipping in shark tank
EXCLUSIVE: Targeted bust in SF's Tenderloin District ends in 84 arrests
Murder charge for grandmother after toddler found in oven
New Fresno Unified school coming to Southeast Fresno
Corcoran woman charged with six felonies for DUI crash that killed three family members
Merced man arrested, admits to setting his apartment on fire
California cities top list of towns with worst roads in US
Show More
92 people in 29 states, including NC, infected by drug-resistant Salmonella
Sanger Unified warns parents about attempted kidnapping
Clovis business becomes part of solution to DMV long wait lines and computer problems
Kids and Trauma: What to Look for
Vacant house fires becoming an increasing problem in Fresno
More News