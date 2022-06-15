medical research

Dolly Parton donated $1 million to help fund the fight against infectious diseases in children

"No child should ever have to suffer, and I'm willing to do my part to try and keep as many of them as I can as healthy."
EMBED <>More Videos

Dolly Parton visits Delaware for Imagination Library celebration

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Dolly Parton is donating $1 million to pediatric infectious disease research at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, the organization announced on Wednesday.

The new gift is one of several Parton has made to the center over the years, including a $1 million gift in April 2020 for COVID vaccine research. That gift helped Vanderbilt researchers test an array of drugs aimed at reducing the life-threatening symptoms associated with COVID-19, the center said in a news release. Researchers are also looking at entirely new therapies to both treat COVID-19 and prevent infection.

Parton's new gift will support a variety of ongoing research at the medical center, including understanding how viruses and bacteria cause disease, understanding and preventing antibiotic resistance, preventing and treating infections, diagnosing and treating infections in children with cancer, and gauging the impact of childhood infections throughout the world, according to the news release.

"Dolly's previous support to infectious disease research, and also our pediatric cancer program, has already saved countless lives," said Dr. Jeff Balser, president and CEO of Vanderbilt University Medical Center and dean of the Vanderbilt University School of Medicine. "This new gift will bolster our defenses against future threats to the safety of this region and society as a whole."

Parton said she supports the work because she loves children.

"No child should ever have to suffer," Parton said in a news release. "I'm willing to do my part to try and keep as many of them as I can as healthy and safe as possible."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventstennesseemedical researchu.s. & worlddonationscovid 19
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
MEDICAL RESEARCH
Meet the prehistoric creature that's saving lives -- and needs saving
Scientists discover why some are more prone to severe COVID
New studies shed light on how to treat BA.2 COVID variant
How are our immune systems doing against COVID-19 variants?
TOP STORIES
Wanted felon arrested after chase with Fowler police
2 officers, 22-year veteran & rookie, killed in Calif. motel shootout
Stores report tampon shortage as women struggle to find product
Best Father's Day Gifts for All Dads
3 people injured in string of crashes on I-5 in Kings County
So long, Internet Explorer. The browser retires today
What it might be like to travel on a double-decker airplane seat
Show More
Family remembers Visalia woman whose body was found in orchards
Community raises money for family of Hanford West softball star killed
Students who took controversial picture at Bullard High expelled: FUSD
Valley trucking, ag industries impacted by high diesel prices
Valley families struggling as inflation reaches 40-year high
More TOP STORIES News