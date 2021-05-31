Society

Dolores Huerta Foundation hands out food in southeast Fresno

EMBED <>More Videos

Dolores Huerta Foundation hands out food in southeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- In southeast Fresno, more than a dozen volunteers rolled up their sleeves to pass out free food to the community.

The Dolores Huerta Foundation staff and volunteers stacked food and boxes in people's cars and trunks.

The organization says their goal was to also sign up the community to get the vaccine.

"One of the things we are doing is assisting our community with signing up for the vaccine," says Josephine Llanos. "We are also giving free food. Of course, the produce and the canned goods to help our community. So we are going to be here until everything runs out."

The foundation was able to serve more than 100 families.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfresnodonations
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
Officials: KNP Complex likely killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More than 3,000 without power in parts of Fresno
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
Show More
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
Yosemite closes some mountain passes due to storm
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
More TOP STORIES News