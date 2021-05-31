Dolores Huerta Foundation hands out food in southeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- In southeast Fresno, more than a dozen volunteers rolled up their sleeves to pass out free food to the community.The Dolores Huerta Foundation staff and volunteers stacked food and boxes in people's cars and trunks.The organization says their goal was to also sign up the community to get the vaccine."One of the things we are doing is assisting our community with signing up for the vaccine," says Josephine Llanos. "We are also giving free food. Of course, the produce and the canned goods to help our community. So we are going to be here until everything runs out."The foundation was able to serve more than 100 families.