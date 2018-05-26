CLOVIS

Domestic dispute results in stabbing death

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide at Holland and Argyle Avenue that took place Saturday. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Fresno County Sheriff's deputies say 23-year-old Anthony Felix Romero was stabbed to death Saturday evening.

"EMS (Emergency Medical Services) and our deputies did CPR and tried to treat him medically he was then transported to CRMC where he was later pronounced deceased," said Fresno County Sgt. Jon Alvarado.

But the Eric Kenneth Smith left the scene, but the 35-year-old was later arrested at Ashlan and Fowler Avenues.



Sheriff's deputies are not releasing very many details, but the victim's brother, who did not want to show his face on camera says it was his father who made the grim discovery.

"He heard a commotion inside, and that is when he finds my brother in a pool of blood," said the victim's younger brother.

Officers are at the scene of a stabbing near Holland and Argyle.



He says his older brother was visiting his girlfriend.

"I'm sure had set my brother up, and that is all I know, and I feel that," said the brother.


He believes that the person who stabbed his brother to death was a friend of his.

"That guy who stabbed my brother is a tweaker guy," said the brother.

He says his older brother was set up by his girlfriend who he was visiting at the time.
