High-speed chase with domestic violence suspect ends with crash in Fresno County

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A high-speed pursuit involving a domestic violence suspect ended with a big crash in western Fresno County.Shortly after 6 am Monday, deputies were called to a home in Five Points on Mount Whitney near Lassen where a man reportedly hit a woman with a steel pipe before driving off in a truck.Deputies found the truck driving just outside Kerman and when they tried pulling the suspect over, he led them on a short pursuit.At a certain point, the truck was going 80 miles an hour when the driver lost control and slammed into a palm tree on Kearney near Garfield."We've got him in custody," says Fresno County Sheriff Mike Nurlick. "Seems like he has some facial injuries, maybe a broken hip. We'll know more shortly."Deputies say the suspect is a man in his 30s or 40s.The victim who was reportedly hit by the suspect is being treated for minor injuries at the hospital.