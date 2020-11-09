FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A high-speed pursuit involving a domestic violence suspect ended with a big crash in western Fresno County.
Shortly after 6 am Monday, deputies were called to a home in Five Points on Mount Whitney near Lassen where a man reportedly hit a woman with a steel pipe before driving off in a truck.
Deputies found the truck driving just outside Kerman and when they tried pulling the suspect over, he led them on a short pursuit.
At a certain point, the truck was going 80 miles an hour when the driver lost control and slammed into a palm tree on Kearney near Garfield.
"We've got him in custody," says Fresno County Sheriff Mike Nurlick. "Seems like he has some facial injuries, maybe a broken hip. We'll know more shortly."
Deputies say the suspect is a man in his 30s or 40s.
The victim who was reportedly hit by the suspect is being treated for minor injuries at the hospital.
If you are the victim of domestic abuse, or you know someone who is, there is help available 24/7. In Fresno County, call the Marjaree Mason Center at (559) 233-4357. In all other locations, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at (800) 799-7233.
High-speed chase with domestic violence suspect ends with crash in Fresno County
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News