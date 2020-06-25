domestic violence

Domestic violence suspect arrested after standoff with Coalinga police

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Coalinga man was arrested following an hours-long standoff with the police on Wednesday.

Officers were called to a home on Houston and Forest Streets around 3 am.


The victim told police that her boyfriend, John Canfield, 30, had kicked her and pushed her out of the house.

Authorities say they contacted Canfield, but he refused to leave the house. He was seen inside drinking alcohol and smoking marijuana.

After several hours, officers went inside to take Canfield into custody.


Investigators say two children were also inside the house and found safe.

Canfield was booked into the Fresno County Jail on domestic violence and child endangerment charges.

If you are the victim of domestic abuse, or you know someone who is, there is help available 24/7. In Fresno County, call the Marjaree Mason Center at (559) 233-4357. In all other locations, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at (800) 799-7233.
