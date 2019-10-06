Domestic violence suspect burns wife's apartment, neighbors injured jumping to safety

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police arrested a man who caused several injuries when he set fire to his estranged wife's apartment as officers closed in on him Saturday night.

Investigators say the suspect had a domestic violence incident with his wife Thursday, and he's supposed to stay away, but he tried to break into her central Fresno apartment late Saturday.

His wife called police and got her kids out of the apartment.

But when officers got there, they say the man ran into the apartment and set the place on fire.

They caught him jumping out a window, and they say they're getting very familiar with the suspect.

"We had received three calls here at this location," said Lt. Charlie Chamalbide. "The first one was for the original domestic violence. Then, he showed up yesterday and broke into the apartment and he took off before officers arrived. And then he went back today."

A family living upstairs from the estranged wife had to jump out of their burning apartment. One of them broke an ankle and six others suffered minor injuries.

Police evacuated everybody else safely.

They say the suspect should face charges for burglary and arson.

If you are the victim of domestic abuse, or you know someone who is, there is help available 24/7. In Fresno County, call the Marjaree Mason Center at (559) 233-4357. In all other locations, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at (800) 7997233.
