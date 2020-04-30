Domestic violence suspect shot by Fresno County deputies after hour-long standoff

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno County sheriff's investigators are on the scene of a deputy-involved shooting.
The incident unfolded at a home on Ashlan near Greenwood.
According to officials, deputies were called to a domestic dispute in which a woman was being choked by the suspect.
There were also two small children under the age of 5 in the home.
They say the suspect was shot after a roughly one-hour standoff with deputies.
Investigators say three deputies were involved, two of who used non-lethal shots.
The woman and two children were taken to safety.
It's unclear what injuries she sustained from her attack.
Investigators said the suspect involved is known to deputies.
