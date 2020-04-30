deputy-involved shooting

Domestic violence suspect shot by Fresno County deputies after hour-long standoff

There were also two small children under the age of 5 in the home, according to the Fresno County Sheriff's Office.
By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno County sheriff's investigators are on the scene of a deputy-involved shooting.

The incident unfolded at a home on Ashlan near Greenwood.



According to officials, deputies were called to a domestic dispute in which a woman was being choked by the suspect.

There were also two small children under the age of 5 in the home.

They say the suspect was shot after a roughly one-hour standoff with deputies.

Investigators say three deputies were involved, two of who used non-lethal shots.

The woman and two children were taken to safety.

It's unclear what injuries she sustained from her attack.

Investigators said the suspect involved is known to deputies.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno countyfresno county sheriff departmentshootingdeputy involved shooting
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DEPUTY-INVOLVED SHOOTING
Texas deputy responds to home invasion, shoots father of resident
Two suspects in custody for shooting Merced County deputy
Merced Co. deputy shot while responding to disturbance, suspect in custody
Merced Co. chase ends in deputy-involved shooting, male suspect shot, deputies say
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Central California coronavirus cases
Gov. Newsom issues hard closure on Orange County beaches
Cell phone data shows people are back on the move in the Valley
15 Fresno businesses fined for violating COVID-19 order
As Pismo's plans to open soon, other Valley restaurants await approval
How PACE is helping Fresno County seniors survive the COVID-19 outbreak
Forest Service extends temporary closure of some facilities
Show More
30 million have sought US jobless aid since coronavirus hit
US coronavirus death toll passes Trump's 60,000 marker
Fine dining restaurant provides takeout to Oakhurst community
Fresno State student motivated by tragedy accepted to law school
Why some mailed stimulus checks won't arrive until September
More TOP STORIES News