Domestic violence suspect stabbed by woman's son in west central Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A domestic violence suspect has been arrested after Fresno police say he was stabbed by his girlfriend's son.

Police say they were informed of a family disturbance just before 4 pm at an apartment complex near Shields and Valentine.

Authorities say the 26-year-old man was physically assaulting his girlfriend.

At some point, police say the woman's 21-year-old son kicked the door open and stabbed the man.

The 26-year-old man ran to a nearby mobile home park and was found. He was taken to Community Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

Police say the man will be arrested on domestic violence charges once he's released from the hospital.

The woman and 21-year-old suffered minor injuries and are expected to be okay.

If you are the victim of domestic abuse, or you know someone who is, there is help available 24/7. In Fresno County, call the Marjaree Mason Center at (559) 233-4357. In all other locations, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at (800) 799-7233.
