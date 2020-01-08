Domestic violence suspect surrenders to Fresno police after hours-long standoff

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is in custody after police say he barricaded himself inside a northwest Fresno apartment Wednesday morning.Fresno police responded to a domestic violence disturbance at an apartment complex on Valentine and Holland Avenues at around 1 a.m.After an hours-long standoff, the suspect, 27-year-old Eric Johnson, surrendered peacefully to police.Officials say a woman and her four children, whose ages are between six months and 16 years old, were in the apartment during the incident. Officers were able to get the woman and her kids out safely.The relationship between the woman and Johnson is unknown.