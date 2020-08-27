Domino's hiring 110 employees for stores in Merced, Visalia, Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Looking for a job? Domino's is hiring 110 new employees for several of its pizza shops in the Central Valley.
Full-time and part-time positions are available at 22 of the franchise-owned stores in Merced, Fresno and Visalia.
The company is looking to bring on new delivery drivers to meet the increased demand for pizza deliveries. They also fill customer service representative and managerial positions.
If you're interested in applying, click here to fill out an application.
